Telangana CM to lay foundation for RR Dist registrar’s office in Gachibowli today

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be laying foundation-stone for the construction of the Rangareddy district registrar’s office in Gachibowli at the Telangana Academy of Land Information Management (TALIM) at 10 am today, August 20.

He will also be inaugurating the integrated sub-registrar’s office of Serilingampalli, Gandipet, and Rajendra Nagar mandals at the very premises on the occasion.

As part of the integration, 39 sub-registrar’s offices in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts will be brought under 11 Integrated Sub-Registrar’s Offices under the first phase of the stamps and registration department’s “revolutionary reforms,” according to revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

He also reportedly said that the state government was also trying to find lands for 4 more integrated SROs for 13 SROs.

He said the new SROs were being constructed at Shamirpet, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Abdullahpur, Pedda Amberpet, Hayatnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Koheda, Boduppal, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Banjara Hills,Shamshabad, Maheshwaram, Mankal, Quthbullapur, Keesara, Kandlakoya, Kapra, Narapalli, and Ghatkesar.