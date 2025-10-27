Telangana CM to meet film unions ahead of Jubilee Hills by-polls

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to address members of the film unions in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 28 ahead of Jubilee Hills by-polls.

The event, organised by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation and the 24 crafts union will be held at Police Ground in Yousufguda. The associations have organised the meeting to express gratitude to CM Revanth for resolving the issues between between the film producers and craftsmen.

The felicitation is being seen as a platform to boost the Congress party’s campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election. While the guest list remains undisclosed, all eyes are on Akkineni Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun, whose presence would signal that the differences between the government and the industry have been fully resolved.

Reddy will hold a series of roadshows on October 30 and 31, and again on November 4 and 5, as the campaign enters its final stretch. Congress leaders said his active participation is meant to consolidate the Congress’s position in the constituency, where internal assessments suggest a favourable trend.

Several cabinet members have already been canvassing in the area, with three ministers assigned specific zones for booth management. Naveen Yadav has been fielded as the Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills by elections against Maganti Sunitha of the Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS).

The by-election will be held on November 11 and result will be declared on November 14.