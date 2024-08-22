Telangana CM to write to center opposing Wakf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced plans to formally oppose the Central Government’s Wakf Amendment Act. This decision follows a recent consultative meeting with over 50 social, religious, and political leaders, led by Muhammad Ali Shabbir, the Government Advisor on Minorities.

During a meeting with Shabbir Ali at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed his intent to send a letter to the Union Government demanding the withdrawal of the controversial Act.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is committed to addressing concerns related to the Wakf Amendment Act and will advocate for the interests of minority communities.

Chief Minister assured Shabbir that he would instruct the Finance Department to expedite the issuance of the budget for minority welfare schemes. He also requested Shabbir to provide a comprehensive plan for the implementation of minority welfare schemes, which will help ensure effective execution by officials.

CM also shared his plans to inaugurate residential integrated schools in Nizamabad by the end of the month and review the performance of the Minority Welfare Department.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy discussed the need for improved outreach and publicity regarding welfare and development schemes, particularly in Hyderabad’s old city. He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to develop the area and stressed the importance of better informing the public about available resources and initiatives.