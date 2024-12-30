Telangana CM tops list of highest number of criminal cases registered

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has emerged with the highest number of criminal cases filed against him among all the chief ministers in India.

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), Telangana CM Revanth faces a staggering 89 cases, 72 of which fall under serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) counts.

Cases faced by Telangana CM

Among the 89 cases, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is facing 34 charges related to criminal intimidation (IPC Section 506), 22 charges related to promoting enmity between groups (IPC Section 505(2)), 38 charges for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace (IPC Section 504), 20 charges of want only giving provocation with intent to cause a riot (IPC Section 153) and17 charges of disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant (IPC Section 188).

Additionally, Telangana CM Revanth also faces 2 charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, 1 charge each for falsification of accounts and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

He also faces 12 charges each related to wrongful restraint and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

However, despite all this, the chief minister has managed to emerge as a prominent leader in Telangana politics. His political journey has been marked by controversy, yet he remains a significant figure in state governance and national discussions.

Naidu is richest Indian CM

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has topped among the richest chief ministers in India with assets worth Rs 931 crore and liabilities of just Rs 10 crore.

Naidu is followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu whose assets are valued at Rs 332 crore, though his liabilities stand at a massive Rs 180 crore.

West Bengal CM is least wealthiest

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been reported as the least wealthy Indian chief minister with assets of Rs 15 lakh. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has an asset of Rs 55 lakh while Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has Rs 1 crore.