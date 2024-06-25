Telangana CM urges Nadda to release Rs 693.13 crore due under NHM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union health minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on the second day of his Delhi trip on Tuesday, and urged the latter to release Rs 693.13 crore funds outstanding under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Explaining the state’s initiatives to improve health infrastructure and facilities in the state, Revanth reminded Nadda that the State government had released the Centre’s share so that healthcare was not affected after the formation of the new government in Telangana, and urged Nadda to release the Centre’s matching grant immediately.

Revanth reportedly informed Nadda about Rs 323.73 crore dues for the third and fourth quarters of 2023-24 under the NHM scheme, along with Rs138 crore dues pertaining to the first quarter of the current 2024-25 financial year.

Revanth had met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, over matters including the transfer of defence land in Hyderabad to the State government for the construction of roads, flyovers, and other infrastructural establishments. He had requested Rajnath Singh for transfer of 2,450 acres land to the state government.

He has also requested Manohar Lal Khattar to sanction 2.70 lakh houses for the State under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and a grant of Rs 784.88 crore for construction of PMAY houses in the urban areas.

The chief minister has reportedly informed Khattar that many works in Karimnagar and Warangal under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ were left incomplete, and hence, requested him to extend the project’s deadline so that those works could be completed.

Revanth Reddy also attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Congress MPs from Telangana in the Parliament on Tuesday. He accompanied the MPs to the Parliament along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICc general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and others.

He made it clear to the MPs that political rivalry was different, and the development of the state was paramount. He encouraged the Congress MPs to use the Parliament as a platform to raise the issues and protect the State’s interests.