Telangana CM Revanth seeks Centre’s help in exchanging defence lands

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Defence minister Rajnath Singh to facilitate the transfer of 2,492 acres of defence lands to the state government for the construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in and around Hyderabad.

Revanth, who is on a two-day trip to Delhi, met Rajnath Singh at the latter’s residence on Monday, and took along with him the newly-elected Congress MPs. For about 30 minutes he had discussions with Singh on the defence lands.

Revanth Reddy brought to the notice of the Union Defence minister that the Centre was utilising 2,462 acres of land owned by the state government for Research Centre Imarat (RCI) at Ravirala village in Ranga Reddy district.

He requested Rajnath Singh to transfer 2,450 acres of the defence land for the construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in Hyderabad city as well as its surrounding areas, in exchange for the land in Ravirala. The Telangana chief minister also discussed the prospects of merging the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Revanth also informed the Union Defence minister that the though the Centre had sanctioned a Sainik School for Warangal, the previous state government didn’t take any steps for the construction of the school. He requested Rajnath Singh to renew, or grant a fresh permit for the establishment of Warangal Sainik School, as the permission granted earlier has expired.

“For 10 years KCR has not asked Modi for the Sainik School, and Modi has not granted it. We have requested Rajnath Singh and Khattar (Manohar Lal Khattar), to fund us for Musi River rejuvenation, extension of Metro rail, and also to construct Indiramma houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY),” he told the media after the meeting.

When asked about the NEET question paper leak case, Revanth demanded an inquiry by a sitting-judge instead of a CBI inquiry into it.

“The Centre has utterly failed in conducting the NEET exam. Just giving the case to the CBI and closing it is not right. Congress party has been demanding a complete judicial inquiry. Whenever the prime minister sees his party getting blamed he tends to turn silent on the issue. Modi hasn’t been able to instill confidence in the youth who have been affected by the question paper leak,” he asked.

” Instead of accepting Congress’ demand for a judicial inquiry, the Centre has been blaming it on others and trying to push the issue under the carpet. Those who played with crores of youth should be brought to book,” he demanded.

Members of Parliament Mallu Ravi, R Raghuram Reddy, Balaram Naik, Suresh Shetkar, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, K Raghuveer Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamsi and Anil Kumar Yadav accompanied him.