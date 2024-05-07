Telangana CM violated election code during campaign speeches: ECI

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the State government to defer the disbursal of Rythu Bharosa, the crop financial input subsidy scheme, till the general elections are held in Telangana on May 13.

The ECI has said it is a gross violation of the model code of conduct by chief minister A Revanth Reddy that he make announcements of the scheme during his campaign speeches.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Telangana on Tuesday, the ECI stated that the chief minister has violated MCC by announcing in his election campaign speeches that the Rythu Bharosa amount will be deposited in the farmers’ accounts on or before May 9.

“In the above premise and a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Revanth Reddy, president Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and chief minister, the Election Commission has directed that disbursement of balance installment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for Rabi season of 2023 will be effected only after completion of the poll in the state of Telangana on 13.05.2024,” the letter read.

This happened within 24 hours after the state government released Rs 15.81 crore as a one-time relief measure to compensate 15,246 farmers across 10 districts in Telangana for the crop damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorms between March 16 and March 21 on Monday.