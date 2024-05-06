Telangana govt releases Rs 15.8 cr for over 15K farmers for crop loss in March

Hyderabad: The State government has released Rs 15.81 crore as a one-time relief measure to compensate 15,246 farmers across 10 districts in Telangana, for their crops damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorms between March 16 and March 21 on Monday.

The government is extending an input subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre, to cover a total of 15,814.03 acres in which crops were damaged, from its state disaster response fund (SDRF).

The maximum input subsidy is being given to 9,107 farmers owning land extending to 10,328 acres in Kamareddy district, followed by 1,809 farmers in Nizamabad district.

It can be mentioned that the Election Commission of India has accorded permission for extending the relief to the farmers.