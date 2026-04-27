Telangana CM wants Parliament-style makeover of Assembly before next session

Revanth Reddy called for the creation of recreational facilities, including a walking track and sports amenities, for members.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 5:02 pm IST
Telangana CM advocates for Parliament-style renovation of the Assembly building before the next session.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, April 27, directed officials to develop the state Assembly premises on the lines of Parliament, with a Central Hall for members to be readied before the next session.

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, conducted a review of the proposed development works at the Assembly complex.

The Chief Minister stressed that members should have adequate privacy during meetings and asked officials to make necessary changes to enhance the dignity of legislators.

Subhan Bakery

He also directed that a dedicated Members’ Club be established within the premises, and that all development works be carried out without compromising the heritage value of the existing Assembly and the old Council buildings.

Among other suggestions, Revanth Reddy called for the creation of recreational facilities, including a walking track and sports amenities, for members. He also gave directions to further strengthen the security apparatus across the Assembly complex.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 5:02 pm IST

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