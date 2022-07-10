Telangana: Collector visits flood-affected areas in Nirmal

Hyderabad: Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui on Sunday visited flood-affected areas in the Nirmal district.

Faruqui went on a tour of Bhainsa, which had been flooded. He stated that excess water had been released from both the Gaddennavagu and Swarna projects. Rainwater had reached roads in Bhainsa, Basar, and Thanur mandals, causing inconvenience to motorists. He also stated that six people who were stranded at a function were safe and would be brought out as soon as possible.

The collector stated that the relevant officials had been notified and asked to perform their duties in the field. He stated that revenue officials would assess the rain damage. He urged residents of the district’s low-lying areas to exercise caution. He predicted that heavy rains would fall on the district for three days.