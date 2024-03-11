Telangana: Colleges withholding certificates over fee dues to face action

Hyderabad: Colleges in Telangana withholding student certificates due to fee dues face severe repercussions as the Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE) issues a stern warning against such practices.

The TSCHE stressed that colleges withholding certificates, especially of students eligible for fee reimbursement, would risk being blacklisted and excluded from government fee reimbursement considerations.

In a circular issued by Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TSCHE, colleges were cautioned against demanding tuition fees or withholding original certificates under the pretext of pending reimbursements.

The directive underscores that colleges are strictly prohibited from withholding certificates over fee arrears, as it hampers students’ higher education pursuits and employment prospects.

In response to TSCHE’s warning, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has mandated all colleges to adhere to the guidelines and refrain from withholding student certificates.