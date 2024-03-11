Telangana: Colleges withholding certificates over fee dues to face action

TSCHE stressed that colleges withholding certificates, especially of students eligible for fee reimbursement, would risk being blacklisted.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2024 1:24 pm IST
inter colleges in Telangana
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Colleges in Telangana withholding student certificates due to fee dues face severe repercussions as the Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE) issues a stern warning against such practices.

The TSCHE stressed that colleges withholding certificates, especially of students eligible for fee reimbursement, would risk being blacklisted and excluded from government fee reimbursement considerations.

In a circular issued by Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TSCHE, colleges were cautioned against demanding tuition fees or withholding original certificates under the pretext of pending reimbursements.

MS Education Academy

The directive underscores that colleges are strictly prohibited from withholding certificates over fee arrears, as it hampers students’ higher education pursuits and employment prospects.

In response to TSCHE’s warning, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has mandated all colleges to adhere to the guidelines and refrain from withholding student certificates.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2024 1:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button