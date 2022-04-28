Telangana: Committee finalises volunteers for Haj- 2022

Hyderabad: The selection of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) for Haj-2022 was maintained on Wednesday in the presence of officials and eligible applicants, stated Executive Officer of the Telangana State Haj Committee, B Shafiullah.

According to the TS Haj Committee, they received 157 applications, of which 129 were found to be eligible because they were government employees who had performed Haj, and were under the age of 58.

The draw was held for the selection of 12 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj at a ratio of 1:150, which means one Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for every 150 Haj pilgrims, with two Khadim-ul-Hujjaj reserved for the Haj Committee and Waqf Board employees.

The Haj Committee and Waqf have provided a list of ten selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and two reserved Khadim-ul-Hujjaj.

Nayeem Kaiser, Ameenuddin, Shaik Chand, Mohammed Ahmed Pasha, Mohammed Osman Owais, Iqbal Ahmed, Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin, Najeebuddin Ahmed, Muzafaruddin, Zakir Home Department Printing Hyderabad, Hafiz Mohammed Habeebuddin, and Mohammed Abdul Waheed are the 12 volunteers who have been chosen.

Shaik AllaBakash, Waheedullah Sharif, Majid Ahmed, and Abdul Nayeem are the four waitlisted candidates. The chosen Khadim-ul-Hujjaj, as well as those on the waiting list, must attend the training program at the Haj Committee of India in Mumbai.