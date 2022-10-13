Telangana: Communist parties CPI, CPM to support TRS in Munugode

Hyderabad: The Communist parties CPI and CPM held a public meeting at Cendur Mandal headquarters of Munugode assembly constituency in support of TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

The left leaders appealed to the people to make the TRS candidate win with maximum number of votes. It should be noted that both the communist parties have already announced their support for TRS in the bye-elections.

CPM Telangana Secretary, T Veera Bhadram said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to bring about development in the country and the welfare of the people so far. Decisions were made against farmers, workers, and backward classes, he stressed.

CPI State Secretary K Samba Shiv Rao said that Narendra Modi had earlier promised to provide employment to 2 crore youth every year but the opposite of it has happened and many people who were employed earlier have now turned unemployed. The rate of unemployment and poverty is increasing, he remarked.

CPM Central Committee member C Sathyaramlu, former state secretary of CPI Telangana Chada Venkat Reddy, former MLAs N Narasimha Reddy, Jay Rangareddy, P Venkat Reddy, Uyadagiri Rao, and other leaders were witnessed attending this public meet.