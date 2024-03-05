Telangana: Complaint lodged against Warangal collector over encroachment

Hyderabad: Upset with the government officials for inaction, a man lodged a complaint against Warangal district collector Pravinya at the Intezargunj police station for allowing encroachments in the full tank level (FTL) area of the Chinnavaddepalli pond.

The complainant is a local resident of Warangal named Nutan Babu. He approached the police and lodged a complaint against the collector on Monday, March 4, after his written appeals to stop encroachments reportedly didn’t yield any result.

Babu named the district collector and five other officials as respondents in his complaint. However, Revenue department officials reportedly have demanded Babu to withdraw his complaint and instead approach them with his grievance.