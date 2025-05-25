Telangana: Complaints emerge about extortion of devotees at Bada Pahad Dargah

Hyderabad: Complaints about extortion of money from devotees at Dargah Hazrat Syed Sadullah Hussaini (also known as Bada Pahad Dargah) in Nizamabad have resurfaced.

The dargah, located in Varni Mandal of Nizamabad district, attracts both Muslim and Hindu devotees who climb the hill daily to pay their respects to Saint Sadullah Hussain Baba.

Recently, a video went viral showing a man complaining about harassment and extortion by individuals claiming to manage the dargah. In the video, he alleges that so-called caretakers demand Rs 1,100 from visitors for “offering prayers” at the shrine.

“When we refuse to pay, the caretakers verbally abuse us. The Telangana Wakf Board manages this shrine, so why are huge amounts being forcibly collected from visitors?” the man lamented.

Another video shows a separate complaint regarding the lack of basic facilities at the shrine. The individual highlights poor toilet conditions, unsafe staircases, and the absence of essential amenities for devotees.

The shrine draws thousands of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra every year.