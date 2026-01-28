Telangana concludes Tiger survey, logs 994 carnivore signs

Hyderabad: The All India Tiger Estimation-2026 conducted in Telangana has recorded 994 preliminary evidence of the presence of tigers and other carnivorous animals, forest officials said on Tuesday, January 28.

The six-day scientific survey was conducted across forest areas in 32 of the state’s 33 districts between January 19 and 25.

The exercise followed a rigorous protocol involving a 15-km carnivore sign survey and daily 2-km transects to assess prey density and forest vegetation.

Data collected at the field level were entered into the M-STRIPES Ecological App and uploaded to the remote server of the Wildlife Institute of India, officials said.

“The survey indicates a healthy ecosystem, with preliminary records showing the presence of tigers and other carnivores in 994 instances across forest beats in 32 districts,” the department said in a release.

In addition, teams documented 552 pieces of evidence of large herbivorous animals, while signs of other wildlife species were also recorded in significant numbers.

A total of 4,512 Forest Department personnel and 1,677 volunteers from across the country participated in the survey.

During the exercise, a forest watcher died of a heart attack, another staff member was injured in a bear attack, and a volunteer sustained a leg fracture, the release said.

The Telangana Forest Department lauded the resilience and commitment of all participants, stating that their efforts ensured the successful completion of the vital ecological census.