Telangana: Confusion over Muslim quota, Cong alleges conspiracy

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali has called for an investigation into the recent confusion regarding the 4% quota for Muslims under the BC-E category in jobs and education in Telangana.

Shabbir Ali stated that a one percent decrease in the Muslim BC-E reservation would have hurt the interests of thousands of poor Muslims.

“A copy of Roster Point No 69 of General Rules showing a reduction in the 4% Muslim quota to 3% was circulated on social media in November 2022,” said Shabbir Ali.

Congress party sought clarification from the state government regarding the reduction in the quota. In response, an unsigned rejoinder was sent to the media claiming that there was no change in the percentage.

In her note issued on January 23, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari clarified that no changes had been made to the rules regarding the Muslim (BC-E Category). Roster Point Nos 19, 44, 69, and 94 pertain to the BC-E category (Muslim), which is 4% and remains unchanged.

A few days later Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali went on record to say that the roster was morphed by some miscreants.

“These clarifications are essential for the continuation of the 4% Muslim quota introduced by the previous Congress regime in 2004-05,” said Shabbir Ali.

Congress party alleged that there was a larger conspiracy behind the confusion over the 4% Muslim BC-E quota. It said that the miscreants involved in spreading false rumors must be punished severely to maintain peace and order in Telangana.

Shabbir Ali demanded that the state government register a proper FIR with the Cyber Crime cell to trace and punish the miscreants.