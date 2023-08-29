Telangana: Cong files complaint against BRS MLA for ‘violent’ speech

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Congress party on Tuesday, August 29, filed a complaint with the state election commission against Nagarkurnool BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy for allegedly threatening violence against Congress party leaders.

The Congress also submitted a video link of the alleged speech as evidence. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on August 27 at Boppali, Telkapalli in the Nagarkurnool district.

In the video, the BRS MLA can be seen using unparliamentary language and is allegedly threatening to use a gun against the Congress party’s workers.

“We would like to draw your kind attention to the utterances made by Marri Janardhan Reddy, BRS MLA, and BRS candidate in the ensuing elections from Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency. He threatened to kill the Congress partymen by firing at them if they spoke against him and BRS party. Further, he said if he desires, he will remove their hands. He also said that if he directs his henchmen, no single Congress party worker can move in the area,” the complaint read.

Further alleging ‘misuse’ of state machinery and ‘use of threats’ against political opponents, the Congress party also made a mention of Suryapet BRS Councillor Renuka’s petition against state minister G Jagadish Reddy in the Human Rights Commission for ‘threatening violence’ and ‘harassment’ against her husband by ‘misusing’ the state police.

According to media reports, Renuka stated in her complaint that the minister was harassing her husband Vatte Janaiah Yadav, chairman of the Suryapet district marketing society.

Stating that she has been in the BRS party for the past 20 years, Renuka alleged that the minister is acting like this because her husband who is a follower of Minister Jagadish Reddy asked for an MLA ticket.

She alleged that 71 cases were filed with the police in a single day for seeking the allocation of a seat to an MLA from weaker sections.