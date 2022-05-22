Telangana: Congress announces Rs 5 lakh reward for Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the Indian National Congress party would reward world boxing gold-medalist Nikhat Zareen with a gift of five lakh rupees.

In a tweet, the MP from Malkajgiri said that the reward was “a token of appreciation for her commendable achievement.”

“Her journey from Nizamabad to Istanbul will inspire many,” said Revanth Reddy.

He further demanded that the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) reward the boxer as he did earlier for badminton champions PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Tennis champion Sania Mirza.

Nikhat Zareen, who hails from the state’s Nizamabad district, on Thursday won the gold medal at the prestigious World Women Boxing Championship.

KCR on Thursday had said that he was delighted over the feat achieved by Nikhat and complimented her for keeping India’s flag high on the international sports platform. He said that it was a proud moment that Nikhat became the boxing world champion with encouragement from the state government.