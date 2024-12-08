Telangana Congress chief sets target of securing 80 pc seats in local body polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has announced a target of securing 80% of the seats in the upcoming local body elections in the state.

He emphasized that candidates will be chosen based on surveys evaluating their fieldwork and contributions to strengthening the party.

Additionally, the ongoing caste survey will inform candidate selection, aiming to include individuals from various castes who have previously been overlooked, though winnability remains the primary criterion for nominations.

Goud urged potential candidates for the rural and urban local body elections to engage more with the community rather than seeking favours at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan.

He stated that a survey will be conducted to identify candidates who are well-regarded by the public and who have effectively countered opposition narratives on social media.

A committee will soon be established, in consultation with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders including national chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal to finalize this process.

To prepare for the elections, Goud plans to tour all parliamentary constituencies and district headquarters, focusing on mobilizing Congress cadres to ensure electoral success.

He announced that training camps would be organized from polling booth levels up to state leaders after Sankranti, aimed at promoting Congress’s secular principles and development programs leading up to Ugadi.