Telangana Congress chief warns ministers against speculating on local body polls

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud directed the ministers to refrain from commenting on the local body elections, as the matter is in the court.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud warns Congress ministers against speculating on Telangana local body elections.
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his displeasure over revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announcing that the elections to the local bodies will be held in July, 2025.

Speaking with media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, June 16, he stated that the ministers should refrain from commenting on the local body elections, as the matter is in the court.

He also cautioned that while the Backward Classes (BC) reservations were not finalized yet, it would be inappropriate to comment about anything on the local body elections.

He urged the Telangana cabinet ministers to stick to the ministries they have been assigned to, and not to deviate from their domains,

Meanwhile, women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka clarified that she has not spoken anything about the notification for the local body elections being issued in a week.

