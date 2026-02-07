Telangana Congress complains against BRS, BJP, AIMIM for violating poll rules

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday, February 7, lodged complaints with the State Election Commissioner, Rani Kamudhini, alleging violations of election rules by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders.

The TPCC brought to the Commissioner’s notice that BRS MLA Harish Rao, during whistle-stop meetings at Isnapur and Jinnaram in Patancheru constituency, allegedly asked voters to accept money from Congress, but vote for BRS in the municipal elections.

“Such actions are a blatant disregard for the Election Commission’s guidelines and people’s right to a fair vote,” the TPCC said. It has asked the SEC to take action against Harish Rao for violating the Model Code of Conduct and compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

In a separate complaint, TPCC also alleged MCC violations by the BJP and AIMIM for holding political campaigns at educational institutions.

They said that BJP National President Nitin Nabin’s meeting at MVS Degree College Ground at Christianpally, Mahabubnagar, on February 4 and AIMIM National President Asaduddin Owaisi’s MP meeting at Government Junior College in Bodhan, Nizamabad, on February 6, violated Point 10(c) of the SEC guidelines.

The rule states that educational institutions, including their grounds (whether government-aided, private or government) shall not be used for political campaigns and rallies.

They asked the SEC to investigate how the leaders were given permissions by returning officers/election authorities, and to take action against the violators.

The previous day, TPCC had submitted a complaint against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for seeking votes on religious and caste basis during his campaign in Nizamabad on February 5.