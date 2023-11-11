Telangana: Congress cut-outs show KCR, Owaisi as Modi’s puppets

Hyderabad: The political campaigns of various parties in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections are becoming increasingly competitive each passing day.

On Saturday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, the citizens of Hyderabad woke up to creative advertisement from the Telangana Congress, portraying BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemingly in control of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AIMIM supremo ‎Asaduddin Owaisi. This clever depiction suggests a collaborative effort working in favour of the saffron party.

The cut-outs appeared at many places in the city just before Modi was scheduled to address a public rally in Secunderabad as part of the election campaign.

Congress have repeatedly alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are B-teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).