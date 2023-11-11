Telangana: Congress cut-outs show KCR, Owaisi as Modi’s puppets

Congress have repeatedly insisted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM were B-teams of BJP

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th November 2023 3:04 pm IST
cutouts KCR Owaisi
Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad on November 11, Telangana Congress mocks BJP, BRS and AIMIM with cut-outs showing chief minister KCR and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets tethered to finger of Prime Minister Modi. The cut-outs were installed at many places in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The political campaigns of various parties in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections are becoming increasingly competitive each passing day.

On Saturday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, the citizens of Hyderabad woke up to creative advertisement from the Telangana Congress, portraying BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemingly in control of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AIMIM supremo ‎Asaduddin Owaisi. This clever depiction suggests a collaborative effort working in favour of the saffron party.

The cut-outs appeared at many places in the city just before Modi was scheduled to address a public rally in Secunderabad as part of the election campaign.

MS Education Academy

Congress have repeatedly alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are B-teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th November 2023 3:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button