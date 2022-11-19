Telangana Congress expels M Shashidhar Reddy over meet with Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday expelled senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy for a period of six years for “his anti-party activities with immediate effect”.

The disciplinary action against the senior Congress leader came following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay and National Vice President DK Aruna on Friday reportedly with a proposal to join the BJP.

The leader also reportedly passed several comments against TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Saturday.

“Keeping in view of the tendency of the situation and anti-party activities of Shri M Shashidhar Reddy, the DAC of the TPCC, has taken a decision to expel him from the Congress party for a period of six years,” read a statement from the party.

Shashidhar Reddy, Ex-Vice chairman National Disaster Management Authority and former minister of Andhra Pradesh, is likely to join the BJP in the near future.