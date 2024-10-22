Telangana: Congress, KTR in war of words over foreign trips

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and the Congress engaged in a war of words over foreign trips by Telangana officials, on social media.

The Congress on Monday, October 21, put out the list of countries KTR visited while the BRS was in power. This was a reaction from the ruling party after KTR criticised a delegation of Congress MP and journalists was sent to Seoul, South Korea to study the Cheonggyecheon River front development, to implement the key features for Musi River Front development.

Earlier on Sunday KTR criticised the Telangana government for constituting the delegation and sarcastically complimented the delegation consisting of a Congress MP and a few renowned journalists from Telangana.

The delegation has been constituted by the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department to study and implement the idea for Musi riverfront development.

In response, the Congress spokesperson and former journalist Ayodhya Reddy pulled up a list showing KTR foreign trips to countries including Japan, Hongkong, Malaysia, UK, US, UAE, Mauritus among others for various projects of the previous Telangana government.

In a post on X, Reddy took a dig and dubbed KTR as hydrologist, engineer, bureaucrat and expert.

“@KTRBRS has traveled nearly 24 foreign trips using public money, visiting countries like Dubai, the UK, Japan, China, and the USA. Now, ironically, he criticizes senior media friends for visiting Seoul with a sarcastic tone. Here is some GO’s and Dates …..”