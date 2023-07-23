Telangana: Congress leader assaults toll booth employee

CCTV visuals of the incident showed the Congress leader Bheem Reddy is seen beating up a person inside the toll booth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 8:48 pm IST
(Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Kamareddy police have booked a local Congress leader for allegedly attacking and injuring the manager of Bhiknoor toll palaza while being under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the incident took place on Friday, June 21, and an FIR was lodged on the same day after a complaint was lodged by the victim. CCTV footage of the incident, which was shared on social media several times, shows Congress leader Bheem Reddy beating up a person inside the toll booth with a stick.

Police said the complainant received minor injuries.

The Congress leader was booked under sections 324 and 427 of the IPC, Bikhnoor sub-inspector said.

