Telangana: Congress leader assures of SC quota subcategorization implementation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will implement the Scheduled Caste (SC) subcategorization as soon as the report from the single-member commission is released, AICC secretary and ex-MLA SA Sampath Kumar said urging MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga, not to engage in protests regarding this matter.

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, January 30, he stated, “The state government will definitely implement the SC subcategorization. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is the only one who has argued for the Madiga community in the Supreme Court. It seems odd that KTR and Harish Rao claim they will do justice to the Madigas while remaining silent about taking the Usha Mehra Commission report to Delhi”.

In a related development, PCC Media Committee Chairman Sam Ram Mohan Reddy commented on the need for Harish Rao to bring chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) “closer to the public.”

He criticized Harish Rao for making disparaging remarks about chief minister Revanth Reddy, suggesting that governance should not be conducted from a palace-like farmhouse or a command control centre.

Reddy questioned whether Harish Rao has forgotten KCR’s past statement that “wherever the chief minister sits is equivalent to the Secretariat.”