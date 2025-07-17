Telangana Congress leader attacked by BRS MLA’s followers

Hyderabad: Congress party’s NRI cell leader N Devender Reddy was allegedly attacked by followers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy in Balkonda on Thursday, 17 July. The incident occurred when Devender Reddy visited the MLA’s residence to counter his claim that the Congress government had done nothing to support Gulf emigrants from Telangana.

A video of the incident showed Devender Reddy being chased and assaulted by a group of men until he was shielded by police officials present at the scene.

Speaking to the media later, Devender Reddy condemned the attack and accused the BRS leader of orchestrating it.

“The attack was going to be an end to the goondaism being perpetrated by Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who held the roads and buildings portfolio during the BRS government,” he said.

Reddy had gone to the BRS MLA’s residence after the latter, on Wednesday, 16 July, alleged that the current Congress government had not taken any steps to help families affected by Gulf migration.

Disputing this claim, Devender Reddy said, “He engaged 300 goondas to attack us. Even if he hires 3,000 goondas he won’t be able to do anything. We met his younger brother and gave him the data pertaining to the families of 18 Gulf emigrants, given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh per life lost in the Gulf. There were 55 families which got compensation in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. We also showed the official data to his followers.”

The Congress leader insisted that the data proved the state government’s efforts to support victimised Gulf migrants, calling the attack an attempt to silence those exposing the facts.