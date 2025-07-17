Hyderabad police identify nine suspects in CPI leader’s murder

Hyderabad: Days after a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was shot dead in Hyderabad’s Malakpet, the city police has identified nine suspects.

The police seized a car from a rental agency in Kothapet. It was used to track the movements of the CPI leader Chandu. The suspects remain at large as they switched their mobile phones after killing Chandu.

According to reports, the police said that the owner of the car had leased her car to the agency in Kothapet. Following the murder, one of the suspects identified as Yedu Kondalu returned the car to the agency.

On July 15, Chandu was shot dead outside the park while he was on his morning walk. The incident occurred near a park around 7 a.m. in Shalivahana Nagar, sending panic through the area. The man was shot dead in front of his wife and son.

Chandu’s wife filed a complaint stating that Rajesh, a fellow party worker had issues with her husband. Based on the complaint a case was registered under sections 103(1) for murder, 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 115 (1) for voluntarily causing hurt and 3 (5) for common intension.