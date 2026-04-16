Telangana: Congress leader heading to Hyderabad dies in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old Congress leader from Telangana’s Khammam died in an accident in Suryapet while travelling to Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 15.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Javeed, a former Khammam City Congress president. The accident occurred when Javeed reached Balemla village near Suryapet, lost control of his car and hit a divider.

The impact of the collision was severe as the car flipped and fell into the open space near the road.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Suryapet Rural Circle inspector said, “The accident occurred at 2:30 pm after he lost control of the car.”

A case of causing death due to negligence was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

The body was shifted for postmortem. Several senior Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, expressed shock and grief over Javeed’s death and extended condolences to his family.