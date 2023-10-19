Telangana: Congress leader loses control of bike, injured during rally

Hyderabad: On day two of Congress’ campaign for forthcoming elections in Telangana, leaders organised a bike rally in Bhupalapally between the Genco guest house and Ambedkar statue.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress workers hold bike rally as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be joining 'Vijayabheri Yatra' in Bhupalpally shortly. pic.twitter.com/eXMdZyOfEr — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Uttamkumar Reddy, and senior leader Madhuyashki were among several leaders who participated in this rally.

During the rally, Congress leader Surekha decided to ride a bike herself. However, due to the large number of people in the crowd, she lost control and fell off her bike.

She sustained minor injuries on her face and hands following which she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi promises caste census in Telangana

As per reports, several bikes lost control during the rally. However, no major accidents or injuries were reported during the rally.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, October 18 participated in a poll rally in Mulugu, attacking the ruling BRS and the BJP, alleging that both have a “tacit understanding.”