Rahul Gandhi promises caste census in Telangana

Hyderabad: AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he could feel that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS party is losing the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

Speaking at a corner meeting on the way from Bhupalpally to Peddapalli during the Congress’ ongoing ‘Vijayabheri’ Yatra in the state, he described caste census as the biggest issue in the country and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi, who was campaigning in Telangana for the second day, said the caste census will be like an X-ray which will determine if the population of backward classes is only five per cent in the country. “OBCs have control of only five per cent of India’s budget. I want to ask if the OBC population in the country is only five per cent,” he asked.

The Congress leader said the party has already ordered caste census in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. “If our party comes to power in Telangana, the first thing we will do here will be Telangana’s X-ray,” he said and promised that Congress will provide a government of the poor, farmers and workers.

Rahul also said the upcoming electoral battle is between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people’s) Telangana.

“I feel that KCR is going to lose the elections. This is a fight between Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana…a fight between Raja and Praja,” he said.

Attacking Chandrasekhar Rao, Rahul Gandhi said even after ten years, the chief minister of Telangana continues to distance himself from the people.

Alleging that there is large-scale corruption happening in Telangana, Rahul said referring to KCR, all the controls in the state are with one family only.

The AICC leader further said the BJP attacks all opposition leaders and cases are filed using ED, CBI and Income Tax Departments, but KCR is spared.

(With inputs from agencies)