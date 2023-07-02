Telangana Congress led by Revanth Reddy is a sinking boat: Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju said that the Telangana Congress party under the leadership of Revanth Reddy is a sinking boat.

“When Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao decided to join the party, they started thinking that the congress party might rise but if we see from 2018 till now, how many have left the party? How many have joined? Only two are joining. Even these two were rejected by the BRS party,” the BRS leader said speaking to ANI, hitting out at Congress Jana Garjana sabha in Khammam.

Slamming the two new entrants to the Congress party, he said, “One person (Jupally Krishna Rao) lost the election when he was given a ticket and another was kept aside without giving a ticket (Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy). If Revanth thinks, he will become powerful with these two leaders joining the party, it’s his stupidity.”

In a strong attack on the Congress state president, he said, “Looking at the track record of Revanth Reddy as a President and working president of Telangana congress, being the member of Malkajgiri parliament, out of 48 corporators he could only manage to win only two seats. He could not even win his own constituency corporator seat, how can he manage to win the State?”

Further listing out the failures of the Congress, Sravan Dasoju said, “If we look at the bi-elections, Congress got 3000 votes in Munugode. The woman who contested as an Independent earlier, the same person got lesser votes when she was fielded as a Congress candidate.”

“That is the charisma of Revanth Reddy. Revanth Reddy’s trumpet is not going to have any impact on Telangana. He is a poor low credible leader who cannot inspire anybody,” the BRS leader said.

On the Congress’ win in Karnataka, Dasoju said, “In Karnataka, the BJP government absolutely failed with change in leadership. No tangible development was done in the state. The Congress fought against weaker leadership.”

Pointing out the tough fight ahead of the Congress in Telangana, he said, “In Telangana, the Congress is fighting against a stalwart leader like KCR. The most popular leader of the country is KCR.”

Lauding the Telangana Chief Minister, he said, “The kind of schemes implemented by KCR have become role models for the country. CM KCR is going to be the CM for the third time. Though DK Shivkumar and Revanth Reddy’s gang are trying to manipulate, manoeuvre and mislead Telangana the people of Telangana will not fall prey to them.”