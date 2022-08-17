Telangana: Congress Legislature Party members arrested on way to KLIS

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) staged a “rasta roko” (roadblock) dharna on the Manugur Cross Roads in Burgampahad Mandal as the police had earlier stopped them from visiting the Dummagudem project on Tuesday.

The delegation was on its way to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to assess the damage caused by the recent floods which affected Telangana.

However, as the traffic was jammed, police arrested Congress members and took them to the police station.

Earlier, the police had restricted the delegation at Gurralapadu village. The members were CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, T Jeevan Reddy, Seetakka, former Union Minister Balaram Naik, and kisan cell state president Anvesh Reddy.

Police had blocked the road with barricades and asked them not to proceed as the area around the project was in control of Maoists. Sridhar Babu asked the police officials as to why they were not ready to give security as earlier an itinerary to the police was given before their visit.

Earlier in the day, the delegation of Congress leaders and workers visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka divisions. After talking with the residents of the Subhashnagar colony, the CLP team reported that the State government had failed to rescue flood victims.