Telangana Congress manifesto: Kharge arrives in Hyderabad

Delhi: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls due on November 30, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, November 17 to release the party’s manifesto.

On the same day, Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings in the state while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hit the campaign trail in Rajasthan.

According to the party leaders, Kharge will release the party’s manifesto at state party headquarters at 1 p.m. and address a public meeting in the Quthbullapur Assembly area at 5.30 p.m, while Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings in the state.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will address the first public meeting at 11.45 a.m. at Pinapaka, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, another one at 1.30 p.m. at Narsampet in Warangal district.

He will hold a padayatra of one km followed by a corner meeting at Warangal East.

The same day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Rajasthan where polling for the 200-member state Assembly is scheduled on November 25.

She will be addressing two public meetings in Rajasthan at Sagwara at 12 p.m. and at Chittorgarh at 2 p.m.

While polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30, Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 30.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.