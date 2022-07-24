Telangana Congress MLA hints at joining BJP

Hyderabad: Congress’ Telangana MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Sunday dropped hints that he will soon switch loyalties to the BJP.

The member from Munugode constituency said that only BJP can defeat the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Congress leader also remarked that switching loyalties is a historic necessity. He told media persons that he feels that the time has come to move to another party.

He said if people of Munugode want, there will be a by-election in the constituency.

Rajgopal Reddy, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi two days ago, claimed that they did not discuss politics, but the situation in Telangana. He alleged that a state, which once had a surplus budget, is now facing a situation where it is not in a position to pay salaries to the government employees. He alleged that the TRS government pushed the state into a debt trap.

He also claimed that after the defeat in Huzurabad by-election, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was making plans to win the by-election in Munugode.

The MLA said though he likes the Congress and has respect for party president Sonia Gandhi, the party has taken some wrong decisions, and is not in a position to take on the TRS.

Without naming state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, he said that he can’t work under those who had gone to jail.

Rajgopal Reddy and his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is a Congress MP, had openly criticised the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the party chief last year.

While Venkat Reddy recently mended fences with Revanth Reddy, his brother remained a bitter critic of him.

Rajgopal Reddy has been in touch with BJP leaders for more than two years. He, however, delayed the move to switch parties.