Telangana Congress MLA offers reward for beheading Union min Ravneet Singh

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLA from Nirmal Vedama Bojju on Friday, September 20 stirred controversy by announcing a 1.38 acre land reward for beheading Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

“Ravneet Singh Bittu should take his words back. Otherwise, as Khanapur MLA, I also announce that I will transfer my property and my father’s property to whoever brings his head,” Bojju said while addressing the media during a protest against the Union minister’s remarks.

He was referring to Singh’s statements on Rahul Gandhi, after the former labelled the Congress leader a “terrorist”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the statement of the Congress MLA. Telangana BJP’s official handle on ‘X’ posted, “Rahul’s so-called ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan,’ such dangerous provocations and criminal incitement have become disturbingly normalised.”

Khanapur Congress MLA Vedma Bojju has declared that he would give away 1.38 acres of land to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Bittu.



In Telangana ,Rahul’s so-called 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan,' such dangerous provocations and criminal incitement have become disturbingly… pic.twitter.com/YCznl7LyfL — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) September 20, 2024

Union minister’s remark on Rahul Gandhi

Last week, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu labelled Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist,” escalating tensions between the two. This remark followed Gandhi’s comments on the alleged limitations faced by Sikhs in India wearing traditional symbols like turbans and kadas, as well as accessing Gurudwaras.

In a video message, Bittu said, “I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge and every Congress worker that you can happily protest against me if this makes the Gandhi family happy. When Rahul Gandhi said something against Sikhs, he was supported by the biggest enemy of the country, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is conducting a referendum for Khalistan. That person stated in favour of Rahul Gandhi.”

The minister has been booked under sections 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, which pertains to producing or circulating false information, 192 (provoking riots), and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups).