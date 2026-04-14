Telangana Congress MLA warns of hacking opponents to death, minister clarifies

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu claimed that there was no scope for violence by Congress workers, and that there was no intent to bypass the laws by Congress leaders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 15th April 2026 12:40 am IST
Congress' Ragagundam MLA Raj Thakur threatens to hack to death who speak ill about the Congress government.
Raj Thakur

Hyderabad: Ramagundam Congress MLA Raj Thakur’s threats during a recent party workers’ meeting in Manthani has drawn criticism on the social media, so much that IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu had to tender an explanation.

In a recent Congress party meeting held in Manthani, Raj Thakur said that “if anybody who speaks recklessly, they would be hacked to death.”

He said that he, along with three other Congress MLAs were just 2 hours away from Manthani, and that they would reach the town immediately. He implied through his the warning, that if someone tried to speak against the Congress, they would be hacked to death.

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The threat comes just days after Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka had warned to beat those leveling corruption allegations against her with “chappal.”

Responding to Raj Thakur’s comments, Sridhar Babu said that the former was addressing the Congress workers in an internal meeting, where he was trying to boost the spirits of those Congress workers who were receiving threats from other party members.

He claimed that there was no scope for violence perpetrated by Congress workers, and that there was no intent to bypass the laws by Congress leaders.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 15th April 2026 12:40 am IST

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