Telangana: Congress MLA’s wife dies by suicide in Hyderabad

She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, they said based on preliminary inquiry.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2024 12:37 pm IST
Telangana Congress MLA M Satyamand his wife

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam’s wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide.

Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who offered condolences to the family of the legislator.

