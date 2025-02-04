Telangana: Congress MLC burns caste survey statement of CM Revanth

Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen has alleged that the survey was a conspiracy to increase EWS reservations and cut-down BC quota.

Teenmaar Mallanna burns down the caste survey report's statement of CM Revanth on live television.

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna has burnt chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement on the comprehensive socio-economic, political, caste, education and employment survey that was tabled in the assembly on Tuesday, February 4.

He asked the people from the backward classes to pour urine and burn the statement, as he claimed that Congress has insulted the people of Telangana.

Live-telecasting the burning of the statement, he alleged that the survey data was manipulated to protect the reservations of economically weaker sections (EWS), while bringing down the reservation of the backward classes (BC).

“This is a conspiracy to show that the population of other castes (OC) has increased from 8 to 15%, while the BCs have come down from 60 to 46%. I told Uttam Kumar Reddy when he released the data that it won’t be useful in any way. I though the statement tabled in the council and assembly today would have more information, but they have repeated the same thing,” Naveen said.

He alleged that while the population of OCs has doubled, around 40 lakh BCs were missing from the survey report. He questioned what happened to 4,20,00,000 population as was arrived at in the election commission’s records.

“I joined the Congress because of Rahul Gandhi because he promised caste census and 42% reservations for BCs. But this is a fake survey which has damaged the self-respect of BCs, to further crush the BCs and bury their future,” Naveen alleged.

He said that soon he will take a decision on his next move.

