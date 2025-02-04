Telangana Assembly urges Centre to conduct nationwide caste survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday, February 4, urging the Centre to emulate the household caste and socioeconomic survey conducted by the state government.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy moved the resolution assuring that the state government is committed to the development of Backward Classes, SCs and STs and other marginal sections.

Earlier during a debate on a statement made by the CM on the salient points of the survey, Revanth Reddy informed the house that the Congress party will put pressure to conduct the caste survey nationwide, on the Centre through the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by raising it in the Parliament.

CM Revanth said as assured by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, the caste survey was conducted and that too within one year of time.

Retrieving data on Backward Class an uphill task: CM

The chief minister stressed that retrieving data on the Backward Class was an uphill task for the government as no official information is available in the country to date.

He said that since 1931, no data was available on the Backward Class and it has not been included in the national census report.

Also Read Telangana Legislature’s special session adjourned due to Cabinet meet

“As many as 76,000 data entry operators worked hard to complete the Telangana caste survey. Enumerators meticulously collected details in every village and tribal hamlet across the state. The government spent Rs 160 crore to prepare the caste census report by adopting strict measures,” CM Revanth Reddy told the Assembly.

Telangana caste survey is manipulated, alleges KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized the government for manipulating statistics, questioning how the Backward Class population dropped from 51 percent to 46 percent in the Telangana caste survey.

KTR stated that Backward Class organizations across Telangana are holding the government accountable. He accused the Congress of deceiving the public with false promises regarding Backward Class reservations and the Backward Class Sub-Plan, which was intended to benefit the community.

He said the state government has deceived the Backward Class by failing to introduce a bill for 42 percent reservations, as promised in the Kamareddy BC declaration meeting.

He said the Backward Class communities across the state had anticipated the government would introduce a bill to implement 42 percent reservations in local body elections. “A mere statement cannot be called historic,” he said.

56.25 percent of Telangana’s population is Backward Class

The findings of the Telangana caste survey revealed an astonishing 56.25 percent (1,99,85,767 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class.

The Telangana caste survey covered 96.9 households across the state and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 per cent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population.

Moreover, the caste survey revealed 44,57,012 belonged to the Muslim community in Telangana, constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC) amounting to 10.08 percent while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC) with 8,80,424 individuals.

The Telangana caste survey is expected to be a significant step towards data-driven governance and forming welfare policies based on real-time socio-economic data.