Telangana: Congress MP Uttam, wife to contest Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, August 20, denied reports that he is planning to quit the party and announced that he and his wife will be contesting coming Assembly elections as Congress candidates.

The MP from Nalgonda announced that he will contest from the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency while his wife Padmavathi will be the Congress candidate from the Kodad constituency.

In a video statement, Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that there is no truth in reports being circulated on social media for the last few days that they are planning to quit the Congress party.

“For the last few days, there have been speculations, rumours and misinformation campaigns that we are changing the party. I condemn this misinformation,” he said

“I am stating this with clarity that at the invitation of AICC and PCC election committees, I will be contesting the coming Assembly elections from Huzurnagar while Padmavathi Reddy will contest from Kodad as Congress candidate,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he served the people of Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies during the last 30 years as MLA, minister, MP, and PCC president and whether he was in opposition or in the ruling party.

“Our lives are dedicated to the people of this region. I hope that people will continue to bless them with their affection and support,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was elected to Telangana Assembly from Huzurnagar in 2018. After his election from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, he resigned from Huzurnagar. His wife Padmavathi Reddy had contested a by-election as a Congress candidate but was defeated by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Saidi Reddy.

In 2018, Padmvathi Reddy lost the election in Kodad by 756 votes. She was earlier elected from the same constituency in 2014.

Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, owning moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections.

A former Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot, he had also served as a state minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.