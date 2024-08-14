Telangana Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi as RS candidate for bypoll

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday named Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine states, including Telangana, will be held on September 3.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Singhvi for the by-election to the Council of States from Telangana, the party said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Singhvi said in a post on X, “My sincere gratitude to the Congress President, Shri Kharge, to two former CPs, Sonia ji & Rahul ji, to Priyanka ji and to all senior leadership for the trust and faith reposed in me.”

The Rajya Sabha bypolls are being held for 12 seats which include the two seats — one in Telangana with K Keshava Rao resigning recently from the House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress and the other in Odisha after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamata Mohanta resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the party. She later joined the BJP./

Earlier this year, Singhvi had lost the Rajya Sabha election from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan had won the February 27 election through draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

The Congress had a strength of 40 members and the support of three Independents in the 68-member Himachal Assembly, but both the candidates polled 34 votes each as nine legislators — six Congress rebels and three Independents — voted in favour of BJP nominee Mahajan.

The winner was announced by a draw of lots and under the procedure followed by the election officer, the person whose name was drawn in the draw of lots was declared the loser.

However, Singhvi is likely to win the bypoll this time and enter the Upper House with the Congress having a majority in Telangana.