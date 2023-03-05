Telangana: Congress party slams BRS in Nirmal during foot march

Hyderabad: Telangana All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Manikrao Thakre participated in the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ poru yatra from Sirgapur to Nirmal on Saturday.

Speaking at the street corner meeting at Shivaji Chowk in Nirmal, Manikrao Thakre claimed that there has been a tremendous response to the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra across Telangana, adding the Congress party is all set to return to power.

He accused chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of cheating people with false promises and fake claims.

“Congress cadre has been exposing the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre by conducting the door-to-door campaign,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, senior Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the BRS government for the rising rate of unemployment.

Reddy said, “More than 40 lakh youth remain jobless to this date. The BRS government is boasting about filling up a few thousand vacancies, but it is not addressing the remaining jobless youth.”

He said, “Exams were conducted for recruitment of 20,177 posts for Group-1, Group-2, Group-3 as well as police jobs. A whopping 22.01 lakh candidates applied and an average of 756 candidates competed for each available vacancy in Group-1. Similarly, the average number of candidates per post for Group-2 and Group-3 is 704 and 390 respectively.”

“If the government recruited 17,516 people for police recruitment, what should the remaining 7.30 lakh candidates do? They need alternate jobs, but the BRS government is not even providing an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month,” he said.

AICC programme implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy alleged that CM KCR ‘hijacked’ the original dream of Telangana.

“He came to power by exploiting the sentiments of Telangana people but did nothing to achieve the goals of Neelu (water), Nidhulu (funds) and Niyamakalu (jobs). KCR gave up Telangana’s share of the Godavari and Krishna rivers to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh,” Reddy said.

Maheshwar alleged that KCR pushed Telangana into huge debts of over Rs 5 lakh crore almost equal to two full annual budgets. “Further, over 40 lakh youth are still jobless in the State. They include thousands of youth who actively participated in the statehood movement,” he said.

He said that the state government is unable to pay salaries to the employees on time and no funds are left to be spent on welfare schemes.

“However, the assets of KCR and his family keep increasing and their party BRS became one of the richest parties in the country,” he alleged.

“KCR became the Chief Minister by exploiting the Telangana sentiments twice and now he disowned the state by forming the BRS to accomplish his dream of national politics. KCR is an opportunist and tomorrow he might even suggest a merger of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh if it suits his political goals,” he alleged.

He dubbed minister Indrakarana Reddy ‘Qabza Reddy’ and alleged that Indrakarana was more focused on land grabbing than serving the people. He said that the minister took no interest in resolving problems being faced by students at IIIT Basar.

He said, “The minister did not meet adivasis when they were sent to jail. Indrakaran Reddy failed to bring any development in Bhainsa despite being in the cabinet for the last eight years.”