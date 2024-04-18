Telangana: Congress politicking over Medigadda barrage repairs, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government of “intentionally delaying” repairs to the Medigadda barrage, as part of its efforts to “defame” former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

KTR mentioned that the construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had offered to carry out repair work on irrigation projects, following the recommendations of the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department’s engineers.

“Even KCR has requested the state government to take up the construction of a cofferdam at the damaged parts of the project so that repairs could be undertaken within time to store and lift water to save farmers,” KTR remarked in a post on X on Thursday, April 18.

According to reports, Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed strong disapproval regarding the Engineer In Chief (ENC) Anil Kumar’s decision to engage L&T for repairs at Medigadda without waiting for the NDSA report.

Media reports indicated that L&T had agreed to construct a cofferdam.