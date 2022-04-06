Telangana Congress protest against fuel, electricity price hike

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) workers protested in various parts of the state on Wednesday against the rising rates of fuel and electricity.

In Peddapalli constituency, Congress leaders burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the town area, along with protests in other areas.

Congress workers protest in Medak (Photo: Twitter)

Congress workers protest in Peddapalli (Photo: Twitter)

Congress workers protest in Kothagudem (Photo: Twitter)

Congress workers protest in front of the Hyderabad district collectorate (Photo: Twitter)

The Congress launched a week-long countrywide protest against inflation and the rise in fuel prices. MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the rise in petrol and diesel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its rollback.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 16 days to Rs 10 per litre or over 10 per cent. The prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for five straight days, totalling Rs 4 per litre – a record increase for any five days since the start of daily price revision in June 2017.