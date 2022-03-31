Telangana: Congress protests against hike in petrol, diesel, LPG prices

Hyderabad: Telangana unit Congress party organized protests against the hike in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas (LPG) prices by the BJP led Centre on Thursday.

Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar along with party workers staged a protest in Karimnagar against the Modi government for the rise in petrol and diesel prices.

The party’s senior leader and Former Rajysabha MP V Hanumantha Rao said that the Prime Minister’s call for ‘Beti Padao, Beti Bachao’ is not being fulfilled because it is women who light up the stove in the morning and the price hike in petrol, diesel and gas is affecting them the most.

The Congress launched a week-long countrywide protest against inflation and the rise in fuel prices. MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the rise in petrol and diesel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its rollback.

The party’s MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha along with Rahul Gandhi carried placards and raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the fuel price hike on Thursday.

In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked nine times despite a dip in crude oil rate during the same period. In terms of percentage, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed hikes of 6.7 and 7.3 percent respectively. The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was also hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for the first time since October.

These prices were revised for the very first time on March 22. Since then, the petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs. 6.40 per liter.