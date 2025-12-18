Telangana Congress protests against NDA in National Herald case

State Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is troubling Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by filing false cases.

Press Trust of India  |  Published: 18th December 2025 5:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Thursday held protests at several places in the state against the NDA government’s alleged vendetta politics in the National Herald case.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and scores of party workers sought to march to the BJP office here from Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters. However, they were prevented by police from taking out the rally.

The chargesheet filed by the ED was rejected by the court, he said.

The Congress would take the harassment against the Gandhis to the people, he said.

The protest against the NDA government was held at Karimnagar, Sangareddy town and other places.

