Telangana: Congress receives over 300 proposals for ‘Minorities Declaration’

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party has garnered more than 300 proposals from a variety of social, religious, and welfare organizations representing Muslims and Christians.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Chairman of the Pradesh Congress Committee Political Affairs Committee and head of the Minorities Declaration Committee, announced that a round table conference would soon be convened to gather input from different segments of society.

During a review of the proposals, Mohammad Ali Shabbir and committee convener Zafar Javed revealed that numerous Muslim and Christian organizations had submitted their respective demands.

Muslim organizations including Shia submitted 129 demands and Christian organizations proposed 130. In total, nearly 350 suggestions were presented by community members, anticipating that the Congress government would take action upon winning the forthcoming elections.

These proposals encompass a wide array of areas, including the economic and educational development of minorities, women’s empowerment, housing, safeguarding waqf properties, the revitalization of the old city, and the promotion of Urdu language.

Mohammad Ali Shabbir highlighted that a comprehensive declaration would be crafted to benefit all minority communities. He said that the robust response from minority groups underscores their dissatisfaction with the incumbent government and their support for the Congress party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

Among the proposals received by the committee is a call to increase reservations for Muslims.

Additionally, Zafar Javed disclosed plans for a meeting with representatives of minority organizations and voluntary groups in Hyderabad during the third week of September, after which the declaration will be finalized.