Telangana Congress releases list of coordinators for Lok Sabha polls  

Hyderabad: Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed parliament constituency-wise coordinators for Telangana on Sunday, January 7.

The list approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is part of the party’s strategic plan for effective campaigning and coordination in key constituencies:

Here’s the list of leaders appointed as in-charge of constituencies:

1 Adilabad (ST) D. Anasuya Sethakka

2 Peddapalli (SC) D. Sridhar Babu

3 Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar

4 Nizamabad T. Jeevan Reddy

5 Zahirabad P. Susharshan Reddy

6 Medak Damodar Rajanarasimha

7 Malkajgiri Tumala Nageswara Rao

8 Secundrabad Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

9 Hyderabad Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

10 Chevella A. Revanth Reddy

11 Mahabubnagar A. Revanth Reddy

12 Nagarkurnool (SC) Jupally Krishna Rao

13 Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

14 Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

15 Warangal (SC) Konda Surekha

16 Mahabubabad (ST) Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

17 Khammam Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Last week, the Congress grouped states and union territories into five clusters. Karnataka is part of cluster-1 along with Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and announced five screening committees for recommending party candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

“Besides, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect,” an official release from the party read.